Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing

While reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have called it quits on their six-year-marriage, the two will be parenting their four children but may find it troublesome as they have different views over that.

According to a source close to People, the former couple who share daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May, are not on the same page regarding their upbringing.

The parents are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody but will have to meet it the middle when coming to their children's upbringing.



"They have a different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised," the source says for this week's issue.

"Kim will always support Kanye and his causes and encourage him with their kids, but her future with work, family and life in general are strictly up to her. She makes it happen."

"Kim will continue with her projects and so will Kanye," the source adds.

"What they want in life and for their kids doesn't always match."