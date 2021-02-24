Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew celebrated his birthday on 19 February.

While the prince has not been officially stripped of his  royal titles, the Royal Family's social media accounts avoided to mention his status as the Duke of York, a report in UK's Daily Express said.

The report said that "@RoyalFamily, deliberately dodged any mention of his status as the Duke of York or his HRH prefix on February 19, when the royal turned 61."

The younger brother of Prince Charles stepped down as working royal  after his BBC Newsnight interview drew criticism. 

The interview was conducted  three months after his friend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth
TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets
Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’

Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

Tom & Jerry to appear in a new feature film

Tom & Jerry to appear in a new feature film

Travis Scott reveals fatherhood inspires him

Travis Scott reveals fatherhood inspires him
Cardi B shares heart-melting video of Offset having daddy daughter time with Kulture

Cardi B shares heart-melting video of Offset having daddy daughter time with Kulture
Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen

Drew Barrymore shares the ordeal of spending 18 months in psychiatric ward as a teen
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo set to work again in upcoming film

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo set to work again in upcoming film

Latest

view all