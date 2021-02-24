The Queen’s hesitation in stripping Prince Harry’s tiles revealed: report

An expert recently came forward to shed light on Queen Elizabeth’s intentions behind letting Prince Harry retain his royal titles.

This observation was brought forward by constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne during an interview with Express UK. There he claimed, "Something of a tradition has emerged relating to monarchical ‘stories of the day’.”

"Those with whatever interest in them are whipped up into a storm (usually in a teacup), temperatures are taken, action is called for - often radical, time passes, and then a new story is found and the cycle begins again, with the previous story being forgotten."

He is of the opinion that that removing Prince Harry from the line of succession will come to echo an "intolerable precedent" and one that is "easier said than done."

"The history of this pattern seems to be at work regarding present circumstances. The fact of the matter is that removing anyone from the line of succession is easier said than done, primarily as said line is determined in law. Beyond this immutable fact, in the first instance, taking such a course of action would establish an intolerable precedent and consequently can’t make for an attractive proposition."