Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood

Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B has come forward to bash the pay disparity that is heavily prevalent in the music and fashion industry.

The rapper touched upon it all during her interview with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I don't know if I would use the word 'racism' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice. I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company.”

"I do my research. I know how much money I made [from] that company. My fans buy my [expletive]. So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."

She also added that while “hip-hop is a big influence” on the industry "Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows.” To make matters worse, they “barely get endorsed by big fashion brands that we literally make trend."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah called a 'disaster waiting to happen'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah called a 'disaster waiting to happen'
Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview

Sources address Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal tensions ahead of Oprah interview
The Queen’s hesitation in stripping Prince Harry’s tiles revealed: report

The Queen’s hesitation in stripping Prince Harry’s tiles revealed: report
Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?

Queen Elizabeth removes Prince Andrew's royal titles?
BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance

BTS slays MTV Unplugged with Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ performance
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West 'not on same page' over kids' upbringing
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed for ‘self-serving dig at Queen Elizabeth
TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

TikTok user points out Jennifer Aniston's odd 'vocal tic' in Friends

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets

Billie Eilish get candid about their song-writing secrets
Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’

Demi Lovato touches on becoming a role model for those in ‘deep dark struggles’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never wished to leave the royal family

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

'Kurulus:Osman' latest episode features new battle

Latest

view all