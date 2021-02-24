Cardi B claps back against ‘prejudiced’ wage disparity in Hollywood

Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B has come forward to bash the pay disparity that is heavily prevalent in the music and fashion industry.

The rapper touched upon it all during her interview with Mariah Carey for Interview magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I don't know if I would use the word 'racism' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice. I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company.”

"I do my research. I know how much money I made [from] that company. My fans buy my [expletive]. So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."

She also added that while “hip-hop is a big influence” on the industry "Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows.” To make matters worse, they “barely get endorsed by big fashion brands that we literally make trend."