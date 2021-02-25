Johnny Depp’s defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard delayed until 2022

Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been delayed until next year, according to reports.

The 57-year-old actor is suing Amber, 34, in Virginia after she wrote an article in the Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star launched legal proceedings against 'Aquaman' actress in March 2019 and after several delays, the case was set for trial in May this year. However, Fairfax County Circuit Court chief judge Bruce White has set a new date for April 11 2022.

The high-profile trial, scheduled to last for 16 days, was previously delayed in September last year. Johnny Depp had requested it be pushed back to accommodate filming for the latest Fantastic Beasts movie.

The Hollywood star sued the actress after she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse victim. The article did not mention him by name but he alleged it cost him a lucrative part in Disney’s planned 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' reboot.

Depp quit his role as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise after losing a UK libel claim against a tabloid over an article calling him a 'wife beater'.