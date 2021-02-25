Fact check: Did Wahab Riaz get mad at fans during a PSL match?

A screenshot from viral social media where Wahab Riaz can be seen scolding the fans.

A video where Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz angrily confronts a few fans has gone viral on social media



Geo.tv has found that the video dates back to 2019



It was when Riaz was representing Zalmis in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

A video where Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz can be seen angrily confronting a few fans has been doing the rounds on social media recently.

However, Geo.tv has found that the video is not a recent one but actually dates back to 2019 when Riaz was representing the Zalmis in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Riaz can be seen angrily approaching fans at an enclosure in a stadium who were constantly calling out his name.



Some of the cricket fans even called the bowler 'parchi' on which the Zalmi player infuriated and came inside the enclosure. "Someone just yelled out 'Parchi'. Who was it?" the bowler asked fans angrily.

Some fans can be heard repeatedly urging the Zalmi captain to let go of the matter as the cricketer angrily inquires them about the fan who shouted out the slight.



"Parchi" is an insulting term that has also been used by some fans to refer to Zalmi opener Imam ul Haq, due to his relationship with Pakistan batting great and former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

Imam was criticised often by fans who accused the chief selector of including Imam in the squad based on his relationship with the left-handed batsman.

