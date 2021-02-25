Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's strong reaction over losing royal patronages revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are highly distraught after getting stripped of their patronages

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of all their royal titles and patronages after they told the Queen they will never be returning to the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly distraught after getting  stripped of their patronages, and even issued a rebuttal statement to the Buckingham Palace, reiterating that 'service is universal.'

As revealed by an insider, Meghan and Harry are disappointed on not being able to keep their royal patronages and Harry's military appointments, but "they respect the decision that was reached."

However, the insider added, "There is a very strong family bond." 

Meanwhile, the source also said that tensions between Harry and William will now ease, now that they are focusing on different things.

On February 19, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan's titles will be removed, in an official statement.

"Queen Elizabeth decreed that in stepping away from royal work it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the announcement read.

