Thursday Feb 25 2021
Queen experiences 'difficulty' in coping with Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

The Queen is said to be going through a difficult time since Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

According to royal commentators Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli, the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalization left the Queen in a rough spot. 

"99 is quite a good age, we should all hope to live such a long and full life. Even still, you think of the people that still love him. I always think of the spouse especially," Maggie said.

"So right now, how is the Queen doing?" Omid asked.

"Her husband of decades is in the hospital. To have your life partner potentially not doing well is hard. I can't even imagine, it must be so so difficult. We're all hoping for the best, and clearly thinking of his family," she said. 

Prince Philip will continue to be hospitalised after it was found that the Duke of Edinburgh was suffering from an infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

"The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection," the Palace said in a statement.

He will continue to receive treatment for the infection until he gets better.

According to an earlier statement, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." 

