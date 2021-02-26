Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman to star together in film 'The Father'

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman starrer 'The Father' will release in NYC and Los Angeles on February 26

Oscar winning duo Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman team up to tell the complex story of dementia in the new film The Father, which opens to limited audiences in New York and Los Angeles on Friday.

Written and directed by Florian Zeller, Hopkins and Colman play father and daughter in the film about family, love and loss, taking audiences inside the mind of someone dealing with dementia.

“I’ve never seen anything written from that point of view before,” said Colman. “But to be as confused and to be with him in his confusion, to suddenly go, oh, that’s what it feels like. It was just brilliant.”

“I was absolutely gripped. And I thought it was such an original and beautiful way of trying to express this, this heartbreaking condition,” Colman said.

In his first-ever feature length film, the French director said he hoped audiences would let go to understand the film on a higher and emotional level.

“I wanted people ... to open the heart to just resonate with this pure human emotion,” said Zeller.

Prince Harry says he and Meghan had to leave 'toxic environment' behind in latest interview
Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

Pregnant Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin already planning to tie the knot
Insider reveals Buckingham Palace's reaction to Harry and Meghan's disrespectful statement
Scott Disick admits he loves Kourtney Kardashian and will marry her: Watch
'The Morning Show' actress gushes over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon
Queen shares her experience about Covid vaccine: 'it didn't hurt at all'
Emma Watson retiring from acting?
Billie Eilish’s documentary The World’s A Little Blurry released
Britney Spears' life saved by her father Jamie Spears, claims lawyer
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella looks thoughtful in her latest selfie

