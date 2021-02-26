Kristen Stewart's new photos as Princess Diana break the internet

New photos show Kristen Stewart looking like a spitting image of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart will be stepping in the shoes of Princess Diana in upcoming biopic Spencer and her stunning look as the late royal is taking the world by storm.



While the actress surprised everyone with her first look earlier, her recent pictures are creating an even more chatter about the uncanny resemblance it bears with Diana.

Released on February 25, the photos show Kristen looking like a spitting image of the Princess of Wales.

In one of the images, Kristen donned a red and green plaid blazer and sunglasses for a street scene on a busy road, reminding of an outfit 29-year-old Diana notably wore in January 1989.

In another picture, the Twilight starlet can be seen clad in a velvet skirt and black tights.

Meanwhile the film Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, also stars Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. It features Diana's strained relationship with her ex-husband Prince Charles.