Nick Jonas gets candid on how his songs are 'just love letters' to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reveals most of his music is an ode to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas touched upon going solo again, after the Jonas Brothers reunited, with the release of his new single Spaceman.



The singer, in a recent chat, detailed how his songs are 'pretty much just love letters' to his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Elaborating on his songs in the album, Nick revealed to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "But it felt like the right thing to start with 'Spaceman' because it is such a stark visual and creative idea to then start the conversation of songs like This Is Heaven, which I'm really excited about. It touches on some of the things I did with Jealous and tracks like that, but in a new way, and just trying to continue to get better and evolve every day, push myself."

The songwriter also told Lowe that most of his music is an ode to his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," he said. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."