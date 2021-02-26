Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Meet Ryan Fischer, dog walker who 'literally lay down his life' for Lady Gaga's dogs

Friday Feb 26, 2021

While authorities have yet to disclose the name of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, who was critically wounded amid a robbery, he was identified by a former client as Ryan Fischer.

Dr. Fred Pescatore told Entertainment Tonight that Fischer has walked dogs in New York and had moved to Los Angeles to specifically walk Gaga’s French bulldogs.

Speaking on Fischer's work ethic, Pescatore said that he would "literally lay down his life" for his clients' dogs. 

"[He was] incredibly close to them. Incredibly. I mean, would do anything for them. It's just heartbreaking and I know he must've been absolutely trying to protect them," Pescatore said. 

"He would literally lay down his life for any one of our dogs and I certainly hope that that was not the case this time."

" He really took care of those dogs like they were his children and they were, I mean, he was unbelievable — kind, kind, gentleman."

The former client then went on to say that Fischer was no longer wanting to continue his dog walking service and in fact was ending his gig with the singer. 

"He was actually really an artist and he was actually leaving. He was actually leaving the profession in just a few months. He was wrapping up his gig with Gaga and leaving to go and do his artist thing," Pescatore said.

According to People, the robbery involving two men occurred at 11:40 on Wednesday night in which Fischer was shot.

The shooter is said to have used a semi-automatic handgun and was spotted leaving in a vehicle towards Hollywood.

Gaga's rep confirmed that the victim was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs that were stolen were Koji and Gustav.

The superstar, who is currently in Italy, has offered a $500,000 reward for information about the dogs.

