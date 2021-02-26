Miley Cyrus’s plans to divorce Liam Hemsworth laid bare by sources

Insiders close to Grammy award winning singer Miley Cyrus shed light on her decision not to divorce Liam Hemsworth.

News regarding the couple’s alleged divorce proceedings came via a report by People magazine sources.

They were quoted saying, “They are having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.”

“They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over. They are great together when they are happy. There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again.