Disgruntled PTI leaders demand removal of Sindh governor

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail. Photo: Jang.pk

Some disgruntled members of PTI Sindh demand the removal of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Party members concerned meet at the residence of Gul Muhammad Rind to register their grievances.

Members allege Imran Ismail did not consult stakeholders in Senate polls and PTI lost in by-polls due to his "poor strategy".

KARACHI: Some disgruntled members of PTI Sindh have demanded the removal of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

According to Geo News, PTI Sindh members registered their dissatisfaction with the governor during a meeting at the residence of PTI leader Gul Muhammad Rind. Several party members, including Liaquat Jatoi, Mumtaz Shah, and others were in attendance.

Read more: Pandemonium in Sindh Assembly as verbal blows between PPP, PTI give way to scuffle

According to a statement issued by the party members concerned, Ismail allegedly did not consult stakeholders for the Senate elections, while the PTI candidates lost in the Malir, Sanghar, and Tharparkar by-polls due to the governor's "poor strategy".



The statement further said that the governor has so far been unable to perform in a satisfactory fashion, adding that he has also failed to effectively communicate Prime Minister Imran Khan's manifesto in Sindh.

The statement condemned the show-cause notice issued to Liaquat Jatoi by the party and demanded the withdrawal of the notice as the politician is "an asset to the party".

Read more: Senate polls: After Balochistan fiasco, Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro

PTI's Liaquat Jatoi served Rs2bn legal notice

On Feb 24, PTI leader Liaquat Jatoi was served a Rs2bn legal notice seeking damages after he alleged that Saifullah Abro, PTI's former Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat, was given a ticket for Rs350 million.

Abro's nomination papers were not approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan because of which he could not contest the Senate elections.



Meanwhile, the prime minister's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill also demanded that Jatoi furnish proof for his accusations, warning him that if he is unable to do so then the party will take "strict action" against him.

He confirmed that Saifullah Abro will file a defamation suit.

"Jatoi is himself wanted by NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and he is levelling false allegations," Gill said.

Read more: PTI's Saifullah Abro sends Liaquat Jatoi Rs2bn legal notice for 'false statement'