Saturday Feb 27 2021
Margot Robbie narrates an embarrassing but hilarious honeymoon incident

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie shared a hilarious episode during her honeymoon run-in when she and her husband ran into former US Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres.

Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley do not exhibit their love for each other extraordinarily but at the same they do not hide it also. The pair tries to keep their personal details minimal.

Sitting in front of her Ellen DeGeneres in her talk show, the Australian actress unfolded the episode which she said is her ‘favourite story ever’.

The newly married couple went into an exclusive resort to celebrate their honeymoon in anonymity, Rolling Stone quoted the actress as saying.

Having spent some days together away from the media glare on an island where there were no amenities of the modern world, the pair now wanted to visit a luxury hotel gym, where the situation grew into a sort of embarrassment for the two.

Margot Robbie narrated the incident, saying, “We get there but it’s raining, and we’re like – oh, we by the way, look disgusting because we hadn’t seen our reflection for four days…”

She continued, “We get changed to go to the gym, and Tom puts on these shorts that are like, his oldest gym shorts, and they’re tiny. I was like, ‘Babe, you cannot wear those shorts.”

The actress said she received the reply from her husband: “Oh, c’mon. Who are we going go to run into?'”

But, in an awkward turn of event on the resort, the lovebirds ran into DeGeneres, her wife Portia de Rossi, and Obama, who was writing his book then.

All of them spent the next some hours together, she told. 

