Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to become parents

Nick Jonas has shared his words about starting family with his sweet wife Priyanka Chopra, saying they will be 'blessed with a child' soon.



Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, are reportedly thinking to become parents. Nick has shared his thoughts about this with a magazine, revealing that they have their fingers crossed that his wife will get pregnant soon.



The Jonas Brothers star told 'Extra': "We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking wood that it happens."

To a question about picking names for their future brood, The American musician added: "I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in, and my family would want to weigh in too."

Previously, Nick Jonas said he wants to have 'many' children with the ‘Quantico’ actress, and thinks parenthood will be a "beautiful journey" for them both.