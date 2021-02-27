Why Prince Harry prefers The Crown over British press

While hit Netflix series The Crown garnered attention of many for its supposedly inaccurate portrayal of the royal family Prince Harry thinks otherwise.

In an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Duke of Sussex defended the series stating that it’s fictional.

"It’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course it’s not strictly accurate. But it gave a rough idea of the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else," he said.

In fact, he expressed that he was in favour of the show over the British press.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife. That [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that," he said.

When asked who he believes should play him in the series, Harry said that Damian Lewis was best fit for it despite the Homeland actor being 14 his senior. .

"Damian Lewis as you and me as William, that’s casting," joked Corden.

"It’s not great casting, but it is casting," responded Harry.

