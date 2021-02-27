Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 27 2021
PSL live cricket score, Match 10: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi will take on former two-time champions Islamabad United at Karachi's National Stadium today. The match will begin at 7pm.

Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the points table last year, but this time around, they have got off to an impressive start. They won the two games they have played so far, beating Multan Sultans by 3 wickets, and defending champions Karachi Kings by 5 wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, got a three-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators in a dramatic manner as Rutherford and Wahab Riaz destroyed Dale Steyn and other Quetta players in death overs. They have now won two games out of their first three matches of this tournament.

After the previous 12 encounters, both the teams are levelled at 6-all, and both will aim to take the lead tonight.

Squad:

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Note: Keep refreshing the page for timely updates.

The ball-by-ball updates of the match will appear below the line.


Peshawar Zalmi win the toss and decide to field first.

