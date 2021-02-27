Can't connect right now! retry
Another Eminem song hits 1 billion on Spotify

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Another song of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, the rapper said on Friday. 

The announcement came a couple of days after the singer's "Lose Yourself" hit 1 billion on the music streaming service.

Slim Shady took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

The Detroit rapper in his latest social media post said his song "Till I Collapse" has reached one billion on Spotify.


Sharing a video of the song, he wrote, 'Til the day that I drop you'll never say that I'm not killin' 'em" Another 1 billion on @spotify #TillICollapse."

"Till I Collapse" is a song released from his fourth studio album0 "The Eminem Show".

Released in 2002. the song is the 18th track on the album.

