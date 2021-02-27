Kelly Clarkson belts Jill Biden’s ‘favorite’ song at White House special

Grammy award winning singer Kelly Clarkson takes fans by surprise when she sings her heart out on Jill Biden’s favorite song during the White House special.

She performed the song on her Thursday’s remote screening for The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. There she was quoted saying, "I actually did not know this song. I always get excited when people pick songs I didn't know before and I get to learn them."

Hearing Clarkson out made Biden chime in and say, "I love this song!" I think it's so perfect for today, because our country has been so divided. Now, if we could just come together and solve our differences."

