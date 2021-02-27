Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor says she aspires to win her audience over

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor said she works hard to win her fans over but no one is obligated to do so

Janhvi Kapoor openly admitted that she decided to work in Roohi to prove herself as an individual artist.

The Bollywood actress said she works hard to win her fans over but no one is obligated to do so.

"You're giving yourself to the people, asking for their love.” Jahnvi went on.

“But they're not obligated to love you, you've to give them reasons to. There's no self-pity or shame in that. I need to keep working to win everyone over. Sure, it's seldom that people win over everyone but I have aspirations to reach that level," the starlet said about the nepotism debate.

Janhvi's upcoming movie Roohi, directed by Hardik Mehta, is a horror-comedy and will be released in theatres on March 11.

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine
Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now
Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress
Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish
Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood

Nora Fatehi in tears as she looks back at her past full of struggle in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan resume shooting for their upcoming thriller 'Pathan'
Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Katrina Kaif sends message to Alia Bhatt after watching 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Isabelle Kaif shares teaser of 'Time To Dance'

Latest

view all