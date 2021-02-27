Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal roles likely to evolve under Charles, says expert

Prince Charles could rethink the royal status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he becomes the king, said a royal expert days after the pair announced that they would not return as working members of the British royal family.

Roberta Fiorito, co-host of the podcast Royally Obsessed, said that monarchy could see what she called an evolution of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"When Charles is on the throne and William, eventually, I think that this is all going to evolve, this role and relationship. “It’s just more sad right now,” she was quoted as saying by UK's Daily express.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle last week made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

That split has now been formalised after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: Harry and Meghan will lose their treasured royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.