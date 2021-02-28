Video: Sania Mirza enjoys watching Shoaib Malik hitting sixes during PSL 2021 match

Shoaib Malik playing against Islamabad United on Saturday. Picture PCB

DUBAI: Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a video on Saturday where she can be seen enjoying her husband, Shoaib Malik, hitting sixes during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Tennis ace shared the clip where Malik, who is representing Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth edition of the league, was hitting a boundary.

"Bubble life, watching @realshoaibmalik hit some sixes," she captioned the video.

Peshawar Zalmi, chasing an easy 119-run target, beat Islamabad United by six wickets in the 10th match of the PSL at Karachi's National Stadium yesterday.



Zalmi were off to a wobbly start as both openers Imam-ul-Haq (0 off three) and Kamran Akmal (three off four) were back in the hut by the end of the second over for six runs on the board.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Shoaib Malik knitted a 60-run partnership for the third-wicket. The former top-scored with run-a-ball 46. He smashed four fours and two sixes.

Haider Ali blazed 36 at a strike rate of 200 and smoked three sixes and as many fours, which helped Zalmi chase down the total with 17 balls spare.

He contributed a 47-run stand for the fourth wicket with Shoaib (29 not out off 30, one four, one six).