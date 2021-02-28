Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Osman Khalid Butt quashes his wedding rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Osman Khalid Butt quashes his wedding rumours

Pakistani film and TV actor Osman Khalid Butt has dismissed his wedding rumours, doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared a screen grab from his upcoming drama series and wrote sarcastically, “My wedding was so rushed, I was done in a single take, lol.”

“('Twas amusing having friends send screenshots from news channels/blogs - my sister took the cake with a 'can I be invited to at least one wedding of yours?!' message, but knew a clarification was necessary when industry veterans & extended family started calling to congratulate.”

He said, “This is a scene from my upcoming drama Chupke Chupke.”



More From Showbiz:

Salman Saqib Sheikh shares a romantic note for wife Hira Mani on her birthday

Salman Saqib Sheikh shares a romantic note for wife Hira Mani on her birthday
Sajal Ali to star in film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ next with Bilal Abbas Khan

Sajal Ali to star in film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ next with Bilal Abbas Khan
Ayeza Khan reveals Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas are her ‘favourite’ actors

Ayeza Khan reveals Humayun Saeed, Imran Abbas are her ‘favourite’ actors
Dananeer creates Pushto version of 'Pawri Hori Hai' with Mahira Khan: Video

Dananeer creates Pushto version of 'Pawri Hori Hai' with Mahira Khan: Video
Minal Khan's video with Amal Muneeb wows Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz

Minal Khan's video with Amal Muneeb wows Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz

Take a look at Sheheryar Munawar's adventurous trip to Balochistan

Take a look at Sheheryar Munawar's adventurous trip to Balochistan
Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

Atif Aslam's latest song 'Raat' leaves fans in awe

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar's son steals hearts in latest snap
Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together

Shahroz Sabzwari expresses gratitude to fans for bringing him and Sadaf Kanwal together
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction

Imran Abbas, Ertugrul's Celal Al leave fans starstruck after their interaction
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with hubby Danish Taimoor

Latest

view all