Carrie Underwood reflects on son Isaiah’s 6th birthday

Grammy award-winning singer Carrie Underwood sheds light on her son Isaiah’s growth on the event of his 6th birthday.

The star took to Instagram to highlight it all and shared a picture of her son’s Power Ranger-themed birthday cake as a sneak peek into his big day.

The caption alongside the post read, “Today, we celebrate Isaiah...because today, he is 6 whole years old! Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination!"

"You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey! Happy birthday!”

