‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’: Feroze Khan thanks fans for ‘warm response’

Pakistani star Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to the fans for a 'warm response' on his drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat.



Feroze turned to Twitter and thanked his fans as the third episode of Khuda Aur Mohabbat reached nearly 10 million views on YouTube within 24 hours and started trending at No. 2.

The episode 2 of the drama is currently trending at No.1 on video sharing platform.

The Khaani actor tweeted, “guys honestly thank you for such a warm response on #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”

“I don’t know how to react to this just grateful! Love and luck your way! Love, F”, Feroze Khan added.

Directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Khuda Aur Mohabbat was premiered on February 12, 2021.

All three episodes of the drama have crossed over 50 million views on YouTube collectively.



