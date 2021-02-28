LAPD releases detailed accounts of Lady Gaga’s dognappers

The LAPD has finally released detailed information regarding the identity of the culprits associated in the kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s dogs.

According to a statement by their media relations department the ‘violent street robbery’ was conducted by two male suspects, “Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun.” As well as “Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”



A detailed account of the entire incident was also released and the report reads, “On February 24, 2021 at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking three French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd. The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima four door.”

“Two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint. The victim struggled with the suspects and was shot once by one of the suspects. The suspects took two of the three dogs and fled the scene in the suspect vehicle.”