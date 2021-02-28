Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

The first teaser trailer of Zack Snyder's Netflix movie "Army Of The Dead" was dropped on Thursday.



The film by "Man of Steel" director has been rated 'R' for strong bloody violence, gore and language.



Set to release on Netflix on May 21, the film features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.



Indian actress Huma Qureshi had posted a picture in July 2019 with the cast and crew of "Army of the Dead".

According to the local media, Qureshi had posted yet another pic that she has concluded her work on the movie in October 2019.

Huma's fans think she has a cameo in the film and that's why they are not seeing a lot of her in the teaser.

