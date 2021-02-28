Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Absence of Huma Qureshi from 'Army Of The Dead' teaser leaves Indian fans disappointed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 28, 2021

The first teaser trailer of Zack Snyder's Netflix movie "Army Of The Dead" was dropped on Thursday.

The film by "Man of Steel" director has been rated 'R' for strong bloody violence, gore and language.

Set to release on Netflix on May 21, the film features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

Indian actress Huma Qureshi had posted a picture in July 2019 with the cast and crew of "Army of the Dead". 

According to the local media, Qureshi had posted yet another pic that she has concluded her work on the movie in October 2019. 

Huma's fans think she has a cameo in the film and that's why they are not seeing a lot of her in the teaser. 

More From Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan likely to introduce their second baby to world via Instagram

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan likely to introduce their second baby to world via Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health

Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans concerned as he shares update on his health
Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush

Parineeti Chopra reveals Saif Ali Khan was her first crush
Janhvi Kapoor says she aspires to win her audience over

Janhvi Kapoor says she aspires to win her audience over

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Alia Bhatt thanks fans as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser gets 22 million views

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine

Sonam Kapoor shares she misses her girl squad amid quarantine
Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now

Katrina Kaif gushes over sister Isabelle Kaif as ‘Aaye Haaye’ is out now
Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress

Rani Mukerji weighs in on her ‘limited shelf life’ as an actress
Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Watch: Fan tries to pull Deepika Padukone's bag

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan visits Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan slams the abuse of power in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Sara Ali Khan takes fans by storm with ‘Jumma Mubarak’ wish

Latest

view all