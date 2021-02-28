Janhvi Kapoor heads off for a Hindi remake of ‘Helen of June’

Sources have finally revealed what’s on Janhvi Kapoor’s professional calendar for the year and fans are elated to catch this Hindi remake of the Helen of June.

The Mathukutty Xavier directional is already in motion and according to sources close to Pinkvilla, “Helen remake will be shot in North India, and director Mathukutty Xavier along with the DOP and the rest of his team is currently scouting for appropriate locations.”

Before concluding they also claimed, “Besides Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal too is likely to feature in the film. He has been approached and has really liked the subject. They will start prepping for the film closer to the shooting date.”