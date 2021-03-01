Josh O’Conner admits he nearly turned down Prince Charles’s role on ‘The Crown’

After shooting to fame as Prince Charles on Netflix’s The Crown, Josh O’Conner spilled some exclusive secrets about his role.

The actor told E!’s Karamo on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes that he nearly gave up the role that ended up changing the course of his career.

"It's kind of embarrassing, really. I think I was working another job and I got a phone call saying, 'Would I want to come in and read for Charles?' I mean, it was a terrible mistake!" he said.

"Partly, I hadn't seen the show and then I watched the show and realized it's incredible and what Claire [Foy] and Matt [Smith] did in the first two series was magic.”

"I don't know where I'd been, I don't know how I missed this magical show. And then I fell in love with the show, so I met with the guys and they convinced me and just said, 'This is a great part.' And they told me the story and the journey we were going to go on and it was just a no-brainer,” he added.

O’Connor bagged a Golden Globe tonight in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Prince Charles.