Kareena Kapoor shares first glimpse of her after birth of second child

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a first glimpse of her after the birth of second baby on February 21, 2021.



The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling photo and revealed that she missed her all fans while she was away from social media.

Kareena posted the photo with caption, “Oh hello there... Missed you all” followed by heart and bunny ears emoticons.

The mother of two looked gorgeous in the latest photo after delivery.



Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second baby, a boy with husband Saif Ali Khan last month.

Fans are eagerly waiting to get the first glimpse of the newborn and for his name to be revealed.