Golden Globes: Mark Ruffalo calls for justice and inclusion during acceptance speech

Mark Ruffalo accepted his Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes 2021

American actor Mark Ruffalo made an emotional and encouraging speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday while accepting his big win.

The Hulk actor, 54, accepted his Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday for his role in HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

"At 54 years, it is my humble belief that what will give all this sadness and loss -- what we've all lived through -- meaning is our common humanity. What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart, and the more we include each other and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds,” he said.

"We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story, she's Mother Earth, and we must ... honor her, and she'll be courageous too," he continued.

"Let's turn the page on the cruel past of this nation. The good news is inclusion and justice and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere. The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous dark storm we've been living through. We are all in this together. We are the ones we've been waiting for, so let's do this,” he said.