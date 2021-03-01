PSL 2021, Match preview: Win-less Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United today

Azam Khan of Quetta Gladiators raises his bat while Shadab Khan looks on.

Of the 11 PSL games so far, Gladiators have an edge over Islamabad because they have won seven of the matches.

Quetta Gladiators will be pinning hopes on Sarfaraz Ahmed to perform.

Islamabad United may bring some changes in their top order.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators, the champions of the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will look to open their account on the points table when they’ll face two times former champions Islamabad United in match 12 in Karachi on Monday.



Quetta haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially. They were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked down by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

This is the worst ever start for Quetta in the tournament but the team has still not lost hopes of bouncing back. Sarfaraz Ahmed is back in form, scoring 81 against Zalmi in the losing cause.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment

Ahmed’s side may not be too worried about the batting sans opening where Saim Ayub has been struggling. They’ll be pinning their hopes on Ahmed, Faf du Plessis, Azam Khan and Cameron Delport to score big runs.

Bowling remains their major concern as they failed to defend 198 against Peshawar Zalmi and 178 against Lahore Qalandars, making Sarfaraz Ahmed lose his cool.

The Shadab-led Islamabad United, on the other hand, is placed in the middle of the table with two wins from three games. They are also eyeing a comeback after the defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

They probably reconsidered their top order after the captain Shadab Khan publicly critcised his top order batsmen.

Head to Head

Players to watch:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Hasan Ali

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.