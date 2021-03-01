Can't connect right now! retry
Govt to monitor Billion Tree Tsunami Project via satellite

  • Ministry of Climate Change signs an MoU with Suparco to monitor govt's Billion Tree Tsunami Project will be monitored via satellite.
  • SAPM for climate change Malik Amin Aslam says SUPARCO would also ensure the transparency of the project.
  • Pakistan's initiative to plant one billion trees has received global appreciation.

ISLAMABAD: A monitoring agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Climate Change and the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), according to which the 10-Billion Tree Tsunami Project will now be monitored via satellite.

In this regard, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that SUPARCO would also ensure the transparency of the project.

Read more: Where are the trees?: SC seeks details of Billion Tree Tsunami project

Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to plant 10 billion trees to make Pakistan greener and mitigate the effects of climate change has been lauded by different countries. 

Not long ago, the United Kingdom government said that Pakistan is "showing global leadership in tackling climate change with its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project."

Read more: Pakistan improves on global climate change vulnerability rankings

In 2014, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government launched the Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project, which was monitored by WWF-Pakistan.

In 2019, about 1.6 million native tree species were planted in different cities of Pakistan by WWF and about 1.002 million native plants were planted with the provincial forest department, academic institutions and civil society in 2020. 

Govt to provide satellite imagery of Billion Tree Tsunami project to Supreme Court

