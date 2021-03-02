Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Hailey Bieber showed off her true love for husband Justin Bieber as she celebrated Yummy singer's 27th birthday in style on Monday.

The 24-year-old shared a PDA-filled photos from her wedding day to pay him a special tribute on his big day.

Hailey posted series of throwback pictures, showing the couple enjoying dates and vacations together, as well as a stunning photo from their official wedding day in 2019.

Justine Bieber's sweetheart also shared a heartwarming message to wish him the the best of everything as she penned: 'Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side.'

Justin and Hailey – who first met at Justin's 2009 concert - tied the knot in a New York City civil ceremony in 2018 after years of dating on-off and held a second lavish wedding ceremony in 2019.

Justin Bieber was in Paris for his birthday, and was spotted filming a promotional video on the iconic Champs-Élysées on Monday.

