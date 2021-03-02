Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed

Makeup artist Molly Stern has divulged the secret as she revealed that she was the mystery ‘arm model’ that petted Amy Poehler at the 2021 Golden Globes.



Solving the mystery, the makeup professional posted a short video of the award ceremony on Monday and gave it a funny caption: "Psyched to add arm model to my resume!!!"

She added, "Ummmmm heck yes. When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey ask you to participate in their @goldenglobes monologue you most definitely oblige.

The clip shows Fey pretending to reach out to her friend who hosted the show from a different location, following the COVID-19 safety measures. Fifty-year-old Fey was present in the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, while 49-year-old Amy Poehler hosted the awards from the usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Poehler and Fey fronted the 70th, 71st and 72nd awards show from 2013 to 2015. Earlier, it was Ricky Gervais who conducted the Globes a total of five times.