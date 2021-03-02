Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Golden Globes Awards mystery of ‘arm model’ revealed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Makeup artist Molly Stern has divulged the secret as she revealed that she was the mystery ‘arm model’ that petted Amy Poehler at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Solving the mystery, the makeup professional posted a short video of the award ceremony on Monday and gave it a funny caption: "Psyched to add arm model to my resume!!!"

She added, "Ummmmm heck yes. When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey ask you to participate in their @goldenglobes monologue you most definitely oblige.

The clip shows Fey pretending to reach out to her friend who hosted the show from a different location, following the COVID-19 safety measures. Fifty-year-old Fey was present in the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, while 49-year-old Amy Poehler hosted the awards from the usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Poehler and Fey fronted the 70th, 71st and 72nd awards show from 2013 to 2015. Earlier, it was Ricky Gervais who conducted the Globes a total of five times.

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Nick Jonas’ performance of 'This Is Heaven' at Saturday Night Live tugs at Priyanka's heartstrings

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market

Ellen DeGeneres' recently bought Beverly Hills estate back on market
Gal Gadot says expecting third child

Gal Gadot says expecting third child
Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message

Hailey Bieber gushes over husband Justin, shares wedding snap with sweet birthday message
Jonah Hill has a message for body-shamers

Jonah Hill has a message for body-shamers
Legendary singer Reshma's son dies

Legendary singer Reshma's son dies

Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for joke about her dating history

Taylor Swift slams Netflix show for joke about her dating history

Birthday wishes pour in as Justin Bieber turns 27

Birthday wishes pour in as Justin Bieber turns 27
Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Corrin speak out against lack of diversity

Golden Globes: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Corrin speak out against lack of diversity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all interview make royals 'sound like mafia'
Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Mehwish Hayat shares what is her 'endless love affair'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Hira Mani says her children are fond of watching 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Latest

view all