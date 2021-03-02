Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Queen Elizabeth flaunts her humorous side while unveiling her statue in Australia: Watch

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Queen Elizabeth showcased her sense of humour as she poked fun at herself after she unveiled new statue of herself in Australia during a video call.

Queen, 94, held a video call meeting with South Australian Governor Hieu Van Le and Premier Steven Marshall and it was shared on the official British Royal Family Twitter handle.

During the video call, the Queen also unveiled the new statue of herself made by sculptor Robert Hannaford which was recently installed in the grounds of Government House in Adelaide.

She was interested to hear that the statue has become a popular spot for photographs.

Unveiling the statue, Queen joked, "I would think possibly it might be quite alarming to suddenly see it out of the window - you'd think, gracious, has she arrived unexpectedly?"

Sculptor Robert Hannaford, who was also present at the video call, also presented the Queen with a smaller version of the statue.

“The Queen was presented with a scale model of the statue - a ‘maquette’ - at the end of the meeting, which will be sent from South Australia to Her Majesty as a memento,” the statement said.

