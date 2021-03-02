Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares dazzling snaps with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce with Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Kim Kardashian shares dazzling snaps with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce with Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared adorable snaps with her five-year-old son Saint, calling him her ‘boo’ amid divorce with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is an avid social media user and knows how to keep fans hooked on there, turned to Instagram and posted sweet photos with the son.

She captioned the pictures, “My saint boo”.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen kissing and hugging the son, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest no make-up selfies

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks stunning in latest no make-up selfies
Emma Corrin was ‘moved’ after hearing Prince Harry watches ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin was ‘moved’ after hearing Prince Harry watches ‘The Crown’

Pregnant Halsey claps back at trolls: 'My pregnancy was 100% planned'

Pregnant Halsey claps back at trolls: 'My pregnancy was 100% planned'
Queen Elizabeth flaunts her humorous side while unveiling her statue in Australia: Watch

Queen Elizabeth flaunts her humorous side while unveiling her statue in Australia: Watch
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child, months after fifth

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome sixth child, months after fifth
Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift to get worse after Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift to get worse after Oprah tell-all
Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Ali Kazmi’s ‘Funny Boy’ among 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars
‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

‘Mera Jism Meri Marzi’: Mahira Khan explains the misinterpreted Aurat March slogan

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88

Veteran actor Ejaz Durrani breathes his last at 88
Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco looks devastated after Golden Globe loss
Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace

Gigi Hadid's tribute to daughter Khai with a chic necklace
Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care

Prince Philip undergoes cardiac care

Latest

view all