Kim Kardashian shares dazzling snaps with her ‘boo’ after filing for divorce with Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared adorable snaps with her five-year-old son Saint, calling him her ‘boo’ amid divorce with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is an avid social media user and knows how to keep fans hooked on there, turned to Instagram and posted sweet photos with the son.

She captioned the pictures, “My saint boo”.

In the pictures, Kim can be seen kissing and hugging the son, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.



Kim Kardashian last month filed for divorce from Kanye West citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split in the court papers.

She also seeks joint physical legal custody of four children-- North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.