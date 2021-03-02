Abhay Deol slams India’s nationalistic trope within cinema

Abhay Deol opens up about his thoughts on the nationalistic trope used in cinema these days.

The actor told The Indian Express, “It has been done to death and it’s counter-productive. It’s easy to be provocative in a nationalistic way, rile up people’s feelings for their nation. It’s harder to stay away from that and try to find a philosophy behind why we fight and what is its impact?”

He also pointed out his promise to only do series that do no glamorize war, adding how “Most of the time, we glamourise winning a fight. But there’s compassion given to the other side as well, an empathy given to all mankind, than just saying we are better than you or we won. The show is a lot more about the individuals that fight, their families and the impact that has on their lives, communities.”