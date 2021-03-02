Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year

Singer and songwriter Britney Spears recently got candid about her year filled with “craziness” and the “healing” journey she’s taking to reclaim her focus.

The singer got candid on Instagram and wrote, "I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation… prayer... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well !!!"

"This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!! This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

John Mayer reacts to criticism he received from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok

John Mayer reacts to criticism he received from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok
Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped the Golden Globes this year

Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped the Golden Globes this year

15 diamonds, sapphire: Paris Hilton dishes details of massive engagement ring

15 diamonds, sapphire: Paris Hilton dishes details of massive engagement ring
The Crown's Josh O’Connor 'delighted' over Prince Harry watching show

The Crown's Josh O’Connor 'delighted' over Prince Harry watching show
Gayle King reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s 'best interview' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Gayle King reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s 'best interview' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Virtual Golden Globes' TV audience headed for sharp fall: report

Virtual Golden Globes' TV audience headed for sharp fall: report

BTS to prepare their own KBS Talk Show special

BTS to prepare their own KBS Talk Show special
Gigi Hadid keeps reminder of daughter Khai during Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid keeps reminder of daughter Khai during Milan Fashion Week
Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t happy with ex-boyfriend Q in her new documentary

Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t happy with ex-boyfriend Q in her new documentary
Prince Charles says he wants to meet US president Joe Biden on urgent notice

Prince Charles says he wants to meet US president Joe Biden on urgent notice

Latest

view all