Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin reveals name of sixth child

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021


American author Hilaria Baldwin shared what the name of her precious little girl is.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," she captioned the post. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."


Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child, only months after they were blessed with their fifth.

According to a report by Page Six, the couple welcomed their sixth child five months after Hilaria gave birth to their son Eduardo.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, the 37-year-old mom also confirmed the news by putting up a picture of her six children.

Sharing the snap, the fitness guru simply wrote “7” in the caption with a heart emoji.

The two are now parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, son Rafael Thomas, 5, son Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, son Romeo Alejandro David, 2, five-month-old Eduardo and the newborn whose name has not yet been disclosed. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year

Britney Spears touches on her ‘healing’ journey after a ‘crazy’ year
Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle’s heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana during interview with Oprah Winfrey
iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

iCarly star Jennette McCurdy confirms quitting acting

John Mayer reacts to criticism he received from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok

John Mayer reacts to criticism he received from Taylor Swift fans after joining TikTok
Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped the Golden Globes this year

Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped the Golden Globes this year

15 diamonds, sapphire: Paris Hilton dishes details of massive engagement ring

15 diamonds, sapphire: Paris Hilton dishes details of massive engagement ring
The Crown's Josh O’Connor 'delighted' over Prince Harry watching show

The Crown's Josh O’Connor 'delighted' over Prince Harry watching show
Gayle King reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s 'best interview' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Gayle King reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s 'best interview' with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Virtual Golden Globes' TV audience headed for sharp fall: report

Virtual Golden Globes' TV audience headed for sharp fall: report

BTS to prepare their own KBS Talk Show special

BTS to prepare their own KBS Talk Show special
Gigi Hadid keeps reminder of daughter Khai during Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid keeps reminder of daughter Khai during Milan Fashion Week
Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t happy with ex-boyfriend Q in her new documentary

Billie Eilish reveals she wasn’t happy with ex-boyfriend Q in her new documentary

Latest

view all