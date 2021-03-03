Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting' the Queen, Prince Charles and ailing grandfather Philip

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Vanessa Jane Feltz, an English television personality and journalist, shared her thoughts on Prince Harry's defying attitude, alleging that The Duke of Sussex insulted the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince Philip at same time.

Vanessa made this comments in an op-ed for UK's express.co as she Shared her knowledge and opinion about Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview, which is scheduled to air coming Sunday.

She also highlighted the fragments released in advance, in which Prince Harry tells Ms Winfrey: 'I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.'

The journalist penned: "It’s hard to imagine a more inflammatory couple of sentences. Harry manages to muddy the historical waters, insult his father, grandmother and sick grandfather and invite the viewing hordes to a pity party all at the same time."

Feltz also shared her point of view on 'the most infuriating phrase' of the teaser “it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us”.

Vanessa Feltz went on to write: "Does he think the audience will buy into the notion that the virginal 19-year-old Diana and the 37-year-old divorced showbusiness veteran Meghan endured similar tribulations?"

