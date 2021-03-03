Sofia Richie sizzles in a cheetah print coat during her outing with friends

Sofia Richie dropped jaws as she appeared in a stylish cheetah print coat to have a lunch with pals in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old model was looking stunning in chic outfit during her outing with friends. The daughter of Lionel Richie turned heads as she appeared at a restaurant to enjoy a lunch.

The gorgeous model tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted trousers that flaunted her loafers on her slim feet. She also wore a stylish red face mask and carried a leather bag to give a perfect look to her personality.



The charming girl's latest outing comes just days after her ex Scott Disick made his relationship with Amelia Hamlin 'Instagram official' by sharing a photo of himself and the 19-year-old model.

Sofia is seen enjoying most of her time with tight knit friend group in recent months, following her split from ex Scott Disick in last year August.

