entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's hair stylist trolls her with hilarious snap of her sleeping

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian certainly has her hands full as she raises four kids, studies law and runs multiple successful businesses.

So it comes to no surprise that the Skims founder can feel the weight of her work and is often trying to squeeze in a power-nap during her busy schedule.

Her hair stylist Chris Appleton had snapped the star doing just that as she could be seen fast asleep in a salon chair with a full face of makeup with her eyes closed and mouth agape.

The stylist could be seen enjoying the moment as he flashed the peace sign while working on her hair.

"I love u Kim," he captioned the post.

"I [expletive] hate you!! You exhausted me!" Kim hit back humourously. 

Even American socialite Paris Hilton couldn't help but comment "Sleeping Beauty".

Take a look:



