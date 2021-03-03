Senate polls: Fawad Chaudhry says Hafeez Shaikh would get over 180 votes

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry addressing the press conference. Photo Courtesy: PID

Fawad Chaudhry confident about PTI's win in Senate polls.



Claims Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will get more than 180 votes, whereas, all the opposition parties together will get about 155 votes.

The MPs are casting votes for Senate's 37 today.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry showed his confidence regarding PTI's win in the on-going Senate polls where candidates are contesting for 37 vacant seats in the upper house of the Parliament.

Read more: Senate election 2021: Polling underway for 37 seats in NA, provincial assemblies

In a tweet, the science minister said: "PTI will easily win today's Senate election in Islamabad. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will get more than 180 votes, whereas, all the opposition parties will get about 155 votes altogether."

The federal minister also claimed that the ruling party will emerge as the largest party in the upper house after the elections.

The ruling PTI has fielded Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Senate seat from Islamabad while the Opposition parties have nominated former prime minister and senior PPP leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani for the federal capital's general seat.

The lawmakers are casting votes in one of the country's most hotly contested Senate polls where the transparency of the electoral process has become a key issue.

Read more: ECP warns parties, candidates against malpractices during Senate election

The MPAs are voting on 37 vacant seats of the Senate with 11 senators elected unopposed from Punjab. Now the polling is being held for 12 seats each of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 of Sindh, and two of the federal capital.

The polling, which began at 9:00 am, will continue till 5:00 pm in the ing.