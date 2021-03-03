Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

With the WandaVision finale just around the corner, director of the Marvel series, Matt Shakman is opening up about the last episode.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shakman revealed that quite a few fans of the Disney+ series will be disappointed after watching the finale considering how some of the fan theories have panned out.

“I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them. I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another,” he said.

“But we’re always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it’s the same story they’ve been watching the whole time,” he continued.

“What does hold it all together is that it has a big heart. It’s a love story, it’s a story of loss, and I think that resonates even more in this crazy pandemic that we’re all trying to survive right now. I think we can all understand where Wanda’s coming from, so it helps it to resonate a little bit more,” he said.

“[Elizabeth Olsen] very much understood that Wanda has experienced more loss than anybody else in the Marvel universe. She’s lost her parents, she’s lost her brother, she’s lost the love of her life by now, and she’s right on the edge,” said Shakman.

“In some ways, [Wanda is] as close as Marvel gets to exploring mental illness, really — like, how do you hold together your reality when you’re constantly experiencing so much trauma? She taps into that so beautifully,” he added.

The ninth and final episode of WandaVision’s first season will be available to watch on Friday, March 5, on Disney+.