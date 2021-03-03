Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

Global singing sensations BTS are reportedly lining up for another performance and this time around it is with Music on A Mission performers.

For those unaware, the performance will be conducted virtually and all proceeds will go towards aiding workers effected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Other than BTS, headliners from Hollywood’s inner most circle will also be in attendance and they include, John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Usher, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen will join in.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’
Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks
Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video

Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton
Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker
Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure
Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’

Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’
BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’

BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’
Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper
Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

Latest

view all