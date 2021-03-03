BTS gear up for the ‘Music on A Misson’ performer lineup

Global singing sensations BTS are reportedly lining up for another performance and this time around it is with Music on A Mission performers.



For those unaware, the performance will be conducted virtually and all proceeds will go towards aiding workers effected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Other than BTS, headliners from Hollywood’s inner most circle will also be in attendance and they include, John Legend, HAIM, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Usher, Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen will join in.

