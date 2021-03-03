Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet wishes to Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
Katrina shared a lovely snap of the Baaghi 3 actress on her Instagram story and wished her a happiest birthday.
She wrote, “Happiest birthday dear @Shraddhakapoor. May U have the most wonderful year.”
Kareena, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, also took to photo-video sharing platform to send birthday greetings to Shraddha.
Sharing a throwback picture of Shraddha, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday”.
Shraddha is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding in the Maldives.