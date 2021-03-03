Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif send love to Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet wishes to Shraddha Kapoor, who is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday.

Katrina shared a lovely snap of the Baaghi 3 actress on her Instagram story and wished her a happiest birthday.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday dear @Shraddhakapoor. May U have the most wonderful year.”

Kareena, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, also took to photo-video sharing platform to send birthday greetings to Shraddha.

Sharing a throwback picture of Shraddha, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday”.

Shraddha is currently busy making memories at her cousin Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding in the Maldives.

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snaps leaves fans swooning

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's loved-up snaps leaves fans swooning
Sanam Jung sets the record straight about her divorce rumours

Sanam Jung sets the record straight about her divorce rumours
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's homes raided over alleged tax evasion

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's homes raided over alleged tax evasion
Sajal Ali leaves Jemima Goldsmith gushing as she posts her stunning photo

Sajal Ali leaves Jemima Goldsmith gushing as she posts her stunning photo
Kangana Ranaut addresses illegal BMC demolishment: ‘No architect will take my case!’

Kangana Ranaut addresses illegal BMC demolishment: ‘No architect will take my case!’
Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday bash goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday bash goes viral
Syra Yousuf claps back at trolls shaming her unfiltered picture

Syra Yousuf claps back at trolls shaming her unfiltered picture
Preparing for something big: Minal Khan teases fans

Preparing for something big: Minal Khan teases fans
Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri' brings India and Pakistan closer

Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri' brings India and Pakistan closer
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme

Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan share hilarious ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ meme
Ahmad Ali Butt shares adorable video with Ahmad Shah, Faysal Qureshi

Ahmad Ali Butt shares adorable video with Ahmad Shah, Faysal Qureshi
Sajal Aly jets off to London for special project

Sajal Aly jets off to London for special project

Latest

view all