Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Nick Jonas said he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was shooting for 'Matrix 4' in Germany

Nick Jonas had a hard time coordinating his schedule with wife Priyanka Chopra once as he finished her work in Germany.



During this time, the Jonas Brothers singer said he felt 'disconnected' from his ladylove.

Talking about how he came up with the idea of his new single Spaceman, Nick said it was a product of his time away from Pee Cee, while she was shooting for Matrix 4 in Germany.

"You know, I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix and I was like 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing it with Greg Kurstin (American record producer) and Mozella (American songwriter)," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Nick went on, "This year of being sort of disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, and feeling like we're on our planet. And, you know, also obviously missing her at the time, as well, and then reconnecting with her. And then the main theme from this album, I think, is more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead."