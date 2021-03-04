Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace responds to latest attack on Meghan Markle's character, issues statement

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement over 'latest attack on Meghan Markle's character', saying its HR team will examine the circumstances of the allegations of bullying.

The statement comes day-after the Times newspaper reported that during her time as a working royal, the Duchess drove out two personal assistants and staff were "humiliated" on several occasions.

Jason Knauf, the Sussexes' then communications secretary, made a bullying complaint in October 2018 in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

The Duchess of Sussex, who will sit down alongside husband Prince Harry for a brand-new interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, categorically denied the claims against her. 

The statement from Buckingham Palace said: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

In response to the allegations, Meghan Markle's spokesman said: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

More From Entertainment:

Robyn Germyn thanks fans for one millions views on her inspiring video

Robyn Germyn thanks fans for one millions views on her inspiring video
Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck looks happy with his pal George Clooney after a painful split from Bond girl Ana de Armas
Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday

Justin Timberlake shares a sweet message on his wife Jessica Biel’s birthday
Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kevin Pietersen defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

Chris Evans shares video from the sets of 'Captain America: The First Avenger'
Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her 34th birthday

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private

Ashley Benson shares why she likes to keep her dating life private
Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Duchess Camilla shares update on Prince Philip's health

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s growing physical ‘unease’
Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks

Kate Hudson touches on her ‘Holy Grail’ parenting hacks
Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video

Eminem reveals interesting 'watch story' in throwback video
Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Latest

view all