Buckingham Palace responds to latest attack on Meghan Markle's character, issues statement

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement over 'latest attack on Meghan Markle's character', saying its HR team will examine the circumstances of the allegations of bullying.

The statement comes day-after the Times newspaper reported that during her time as a working royal, the Duchess drove out two personal assistants and staff were "humiliated" on several occasions.



Jason Knauf, the Sussexes' then communications secretary, made a bullying complaint in October 2018 in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.



The Duchess of Sussex, who will sit down alongside husband Prince Harry for a brand-new interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, categorically denied the claims against her.



The statement from Buckingham Palace said: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

In response to the allegations, Meghan Markle's spokesman said: "The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."